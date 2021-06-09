Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Regency Centers traded as high as $67.81 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 5247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

