Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

REGN traded up $13.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.66. 16,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,698. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

