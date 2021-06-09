Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 93776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Specifically, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $546.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

