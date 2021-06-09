Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,987 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $66,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 11,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,944. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

