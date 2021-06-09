Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $30.31. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 101 shares.

Specifically, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,173 shares of company stock worth $7,023,456. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,485,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

