Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

