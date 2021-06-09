Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Raised to $58.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

