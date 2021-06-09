Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $6,164,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $51,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at $195,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock worth $367,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

