Rimas Kairaitis Purchases 220,000 Shares of Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) insider Rimas Kairaitis purchased 220,000 shares of Sky Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,780.00 ($23,414.29).

On Friday, April 9th, Rimas Kairaitis acquired 100,000 shares of Sky Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,300.00 ($10,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 29.00 and a current ratio of 29.00.

Sky Metals Limited explores for tin, silver, and gold ores in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019. Sky Metals Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Orange, Australia.

