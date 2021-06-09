River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,472,408 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 28,013.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,408 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $111,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.82. 13,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,669. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

