River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 443,262 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital accounts for 2.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.27% of AXIS Capital worth $179,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

