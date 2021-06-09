River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,734. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.51. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

