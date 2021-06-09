River Road Asset Management LLC Has $60.09 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of HollyFrontier worth $60,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 45,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,278. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

