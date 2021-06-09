RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $34,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,980. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.