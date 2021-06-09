RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

MKSI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $180.04. 2,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

