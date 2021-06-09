RMB Capital Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,575 shares of company stock worth $3,143,347. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. 15,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,448. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

