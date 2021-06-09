RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,667. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.72 and a 52-week high of $349.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

