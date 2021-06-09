RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,218 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,877. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

