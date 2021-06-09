Robert Wares Buys 125,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,598,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,631,068.41.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Wares purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,697.50.

On Friday, May 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Wares bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,290.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Robert Wares acquired 43,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,705.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Wares acquired 27,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,825.00.

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

