Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

