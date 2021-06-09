Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.