Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after buying an additional 131,331 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 230,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,889,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $145.41 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.76.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

