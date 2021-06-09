Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 36,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

