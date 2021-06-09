Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

