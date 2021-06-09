Router Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.99 or 0.00019836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and $1.03 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00232681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00213714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.01281352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.54 or 1.00248089 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,357 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

