Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target to GBX 500

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 501.60 ($6.55).

Shares of PAG traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 539.50 ($7.05). 831,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,402. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

