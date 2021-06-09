RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE RPT opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,384.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.