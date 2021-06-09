Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,222,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317,265 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 301,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 266,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

