Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Chart Industries worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $152.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

