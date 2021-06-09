Ryanair (LON:RYA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.48 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.30 ($0.21). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.53 ($0.22), with a volume of 237,029 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.50 million and a PE ratio of -18.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

