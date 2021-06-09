Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Safehold were worth $159,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,490 shares of company stock worth $4,999,680 and sold 84,233 shares worth $6,383,029. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,779. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

