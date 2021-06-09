SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130–0.050 EPS.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 525,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,913. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

