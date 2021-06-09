SakeToken (SAKE) One Day Volume Tops $202,750.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $202,750.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 132,419,932 coins and its circulating supply is 92,997,993 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

