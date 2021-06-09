Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Sanofi stock opened at €85.33 ($100.39) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.00. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

