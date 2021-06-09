Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Martin Diggle Buys 350,000 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £66,500 ($86,882.68).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Martin Diggle purchased 400,000 shares of Scancell stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Scancell stock opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.61 million and a PE ratio of -16.96. Scancell Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.69.

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

