Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 80,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.74. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.