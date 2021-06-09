Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,726. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

