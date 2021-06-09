Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 224,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

