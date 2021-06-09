Sciencast Management LP Buys 480 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $452.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

