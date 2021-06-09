Sciencast Management LP Buys 9,626 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 366.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.73. 2,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

