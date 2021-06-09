Sciencast Management LP Has $1.91 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 83.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.75. 11,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,108. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

