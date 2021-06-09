Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.03 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,732,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,461. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.