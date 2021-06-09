Sciencast Management LP Invests $4.62 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $465.30. 26,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

