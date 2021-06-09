Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 170.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 300,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

