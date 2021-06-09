Scotiabank Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.28.
Shares of IMO traded up C$0.54 on Wednesday, hitting C$41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.81. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.30.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
