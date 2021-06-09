Scotiabank Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.28.

Shares of IMO traded up C$0.54 on Wednesday, hitting C$41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.81. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.30.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.8718874 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

