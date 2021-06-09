SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.61). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SCYX stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.19. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Creative Planning raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

