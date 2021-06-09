SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $320.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.10 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,677%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,175. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.