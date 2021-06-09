See results about (LON:J) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

See results about (LON:J) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.