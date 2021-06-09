Senior (LON:SNR) Receives Under review Rating from Peel Hunt

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.45. The company has a market cap of £639.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.