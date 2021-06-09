Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Down 3.9%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 73,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,488,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

